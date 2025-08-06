SECP Records Highest-ever Company Registrations In July 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has achieved a historic milestone by registering a record 4,065 companies in July 2025—the highest monthly registrations to date, surpassing the previous record of 3,609 set in May 2025.
With 99.9% of incorporations processed digitally, the total number of registered companies in Pakistan now stands at 262,309, said a press release.
The total paid-up capital for July 2025 amounted to Rs. 4.96 million. Private limited companies accounted for 57% of new registrations, followed by single-member companies at 39%.
The remaining 4% comprised public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, companies limited by guarantee, and limited liability partnerships.
The Information Technology and e-commerce sectors led with 862 new incorporations, followed by trading (530), services (468), and real estate development and construction (398).
Other active sectors included tourism and transport (295), food and beverages (203), education (148), marketing and advertisement (98), mining and quarrying (95), textiles (91), pharmaceuticals (86), agricultural farming (74), engineering (64), cosmetics and toiletries (59), and chemicals and healthcare (56).
An additional 482 companies were registered across other sectors, including fuel and energy, non-profits under Section 42, auto and allied, power generation, and communications.
Foreign investment also showed positive momentum, with 96 newly registered companies receiving capital from international investors across diverse jurisdictions.
As part of its efforts to enhance market access and financial inclusion, the SECP issued a total of 60 licenses during the month across multiple regulatory domains, including five in capital markets, one in insurance, two to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and fifty-two to not-for-profit associations.
Following the recent Registrars Conference, the SECP is launching a comprehensive awareness drive to promote the advantages of incorporation among the business community.
These benefits include limited liability, separate legal entity status, enhanced credibility and scalability, perpetual succession, structured governance, tax efficiency, easier access to finance, and stronger brand protection.
The SECP remains committed to strengthening its digital infrastructure and streamlining regulatory processes to promote entrepreneurship, attract investment, and support sustainable economic development.
