SECP records major progress in Information Security Standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification; the international standards outlining best practices for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

Awarded by the independent certification body M/s. Resource Inspections Canada Incorporated (RICI), the certification showcases SECP's drive to ensure that its key IT, Data Centers, Human Resource Security, Physical and Environmental Protection and Social Media Security services comply with the highest international standards, and that its services are based on globally accepted standards and protocols, said a press release issued here.

ISO 27001:2013 is an internationally recognized set of information security standards published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This certification endorses that SECP meets required benchmarks of security and safety of organizational data.