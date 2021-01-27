UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Reforms Developing Robust, Transparent Capital Market

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

SECP reforms developing robust, transparent capital market

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) have made significant capital market reforms featuring legal, structural, regulatory, operational and product development initiatives which were helping in development of a robust and transparent capital market in the country "In order to enhance security of investor's assets with the securities brokers and strengthen the overall brokerage industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) have made significant capital market reforms featuring legal, structural, regulatory, operational and product development initiatives which were helping in development of a robust and transparent capital market in the country "In order to enhance security of investor's assets with the securities brokers and strengthen the overall brokerage industry, framework for a new regulatory regime has been introduced involving categorization of securities brokers according to their financial resources and governance standards," says annual report of SECP.

Securities brokers that would comply with enhanced net worth, corporate governance and compliance requirements shall be allowed to retain custody of investor assets. Small sized brokerage houses shall not be maintaining custody of customer assets and therefore will be subject to less stringent regulatory requirements.

This would enable such brokerage houses to operate at lower costs and accordingly focus on their core competence of trading and investment advice and aid in expanding market outreach.

Minimum and maximum range of brokerage commission has been implemented for ensuring quality of brokerage service provided by securities brokers, reducing anomalies and supporting growth of the brokerage industry. In this regard, a minimum brokerage commission of 3 paisa per share or 0.15% of traded value, whichever is higher, has been made effective along with a maximum allowable commission rate of 2.5% of traded value, report said.

PSX has successfully launched two Exchange-Traded Fund's (ETF), which will uplift investor base in the capital market by providing a new, low cost and well-diversified investment avenue for the investors.

Further, in order to promote Shariah Compliant financing, Murabaha Share Financing (MSF) product has been introduced, which is a counter party risk-based financing product in KMI-All Shares Index.

With the launch of this platform by the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL), securities brokers, banks and financial institutions shall be able to extend share financing in Shariah compliant manner.

SECP in collaboration with the psx has introduced an alternative board, the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) to encourage smaller companies to list equity securities and avail the benefits of listing at the exchange.

In order for a public company to be eligible to list at GEM, it should have audited accounts for the last 2 years and post issue paid-up capital of a minimum Rs25 million. The issuer may offer, by way of information memorandum, 10% of the post issue paid-up capital to eligible investors.

For enhancing ease of doing business and strengthening market participants, measures have been taken to reduce market costs for which fee structure of the PSX, CDC and NCCPL have been rationalized.

In order to enhance investor outreach, framework has been stipulated for enabling online account opening.

Further, to increase the retail base, simplified account opening process has been introduced for low risk investors whereby maximum investment limit of Sahulat Account has been enhanced from Rs500,000 to Rs800,000. Further, a simplified non-trading Investor Account has been introduced for sales/income tax refund bonds, IPO facilitation and mandatory induction of private/public unlisted company shares in CDS.

Various measures were taken to enhance activity in the DFM segment, such as permitting release of 50% MtM profit in DFC market on T+l basis and inclusion of closeout mechanism in DFC market for managing risk. Further, amendments in the PSX Regulations were approved relating to reporting of blank selling in DFM to address practical difficulties being faced by the market participants.

Further, basic deposit collected by NCCPL from brokers trading in the DFM has been permitted to be used towards margin requirements of brokers with NCCPL.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Exchange Business Company Growth Enterprise Market May Market Post From Industry Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 43,00 cusecs water

1 minute ago

New START Sets No Limits on Strategic Weapons Mode ..

1 minute ago

Malaysia begins phase 3 trials of China-developed ..

1 minute ago

BZU accords approval to affiliated colleges for ta ..

1 minute ago

Russian Gov't Approves Draft Deal to Let Minsk Tra ..

7 minutes ago

Malaysia begins phase 3 trails of China developed ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.