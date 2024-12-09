SECP Register 3,024 New Companies In November 2024, Marking Highest Monthly Number
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has achieved a significant milestone, registering 3,024 new companies in November 2024.
This brings the total number of companies registered in the country to 236,611, reflecting growing confidence in Pakistan’s corporate sector and its continued expansion.
Around 99% of the new company registration are now being processed digitally which, marks another step in the Commission’s efforts to provide a seamless, tech-driven regulatory environment that promotes transparency and supports ease of doing business in Pakistan.
Private Limited Companies accounted for 58% of the total new registrations, while single-member companies represented 39%. The remaining 3% included public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, trade organizations, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).
A closer look at sectoral growth reveals strong activity across a range of industries. The Information Technology (IT) and E-commerce sectors saw the largest growth, adding 641 new companies.
The Services sector followed closely with 599 new companies, Trading with 510 new companies, Real Estate Development & Construction recorded 315 new companies.
Other sectors contributing to this growth included food, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals with 345 new companies, tourism and transport with 213, and the energy, power & fuel sector with 247 new registrations. 154 companies were registered in other sectors.
Foreign investment in the corporate sector also showed encouraging signs of growth, with 79 new companies receiving capital from international investors.
These investors hailed from a diverse set of countries, including Austria, China, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Oman, Russia, Spain, Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey. Notably, China emerged as the largest investor, contributing to the establishment of 56 new companies, followed by Afghanistan with 7 and Norway with 3.
The continued rise in foreign investment underscores the growing global confidence in Pakistan’s market potential and highlights the SECP’s role in facilitating a more open, competitive, and business-friendly environment.
Looking ahead, the SECP remains committed to enhancing its digital infrastructure and further simplifying business processes to foster entrepreneurship, attract investment, reduce turnaround time and drive sustainable economic growth.
Recent Stories
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Ch Shafay reviews measures for promotion of technical education58 minutes ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister chairs standing committee meeting; establishment of Education Authority appr ..1 hour ago
-
LCCI demand for chambers' role in appointment of diplomats2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs2000 per tola2 hours ago
-
Committee formed for beautification of Faisalabad: FCCI President3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 916 more points3 hours ago
-
SECP approved Strategic Action Plan 2024-2026 for development of Islamic finance in non-bank financi ..3 hours ago
-
Uzbek ambassador for increasing bilateral trade by $1 billion5 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report6 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Monday6 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks rebound amid cautious trading6 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim7 hours ago