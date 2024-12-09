SECP register 3,024 new companies in November 2024, marking highest monthly number

Open Menu

Published December 09, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has achieved a significant milestone, registering 3,024 new companies in November 2024.

This brings the total number of companies registered in the country to 236,611, reflecting growing confidence in Pakistan’s corporate sector and its continued expansion.

Around 99% of the new company registration are now being processed digitally which, marks another step in the Commission’s efforts to provide a seamless, tech-driven regulatory environment that promotes transparency and supports ease of doing business in Pakistan.

Private Limited Companies accounted for 58% of the total new registrations, while single-member companies represented 39%. The remaining 3% included public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, trade organizations, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).

A closer look at sectoral growth reveals strong activity across a range of industries. The Information Technology (IT) and E-commerce sectors saw the largest growth, adding 641 new companies.

The Services sector followed closely with 599 new companies, Trading with 510 new companies, Real Estate Development & Construction recorded 315 new companies.

Other sectors contributing to this growth included food, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals with 345 new companies, tourism and transport with 213, and the energy, power & fuel sector with 247 new registrations. 154 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment in the corporate sector also showed encouraging signs of growth, with 79 new companies receiving capital from international investors.

These investors hailed from a diverse set of countries, including Austria, China, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Oman, Russia, Spain, Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey. Notably, China emerged as the largest investor, contributing to the establishment of 56 new companies, followed by Afghanistan with 7 and Norway with 3.

The continued rise in foreign investment underscores the growing global confidence in Pakistan’s market potential and highlights the SECP’s role in facilitating a more open, competitive, and business-friendly environment.

Looking ahead, the SECP remains committed to enhancing its digital infrastructure and further simplifying business processes to foster entrepreneurship, attract investment, reduce turnaround time and drive sustainable economic growth.

