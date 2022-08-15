UrduPoint.com

SECP Registers 1,691 New Companies In July 2022

Published August 15, 2022

SECP registers 1,691 new companies in July 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 1,691 new companies in the first month of Fiscal Year 2022.

After July's incorporation, the total number of registered companies with SECP now stands at 173,897.

Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated companies for July 2022 stood at Rs2.5 billion, said a Press release issued here.

Foreign investment has been reported in 44 new companies, from Afghanistan, China, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Germany, Kazakhstan Madagascar, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, the UK and the US.

About 59 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while 38 percent were registered as single member companies.

Three percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnership (LLP). About 99.8 percent companies were registered online, while 144 foreign users were registered from overseas.

The real estate development & construction sector took the lead with incorporation of 312, information technology with 245, trading with 208, services with 170, e- commerce with 66, education with 65, tourism with 60, food & beverages with 57, textile with 48, engineering with 43, marketing & advertisement with 41, corporate agricultural farming with 38, power generation with 37, auto & allied with 31, pharmaceutical with 30, healthcare, and mining & quarrying with 26 each, chemical with 25, transport with 20, logging with 16, broadcasting & telecasting, and paper & board with 13 each, cables & electric goods, and fuel & energy with 12 each and 77 companies were registered in other sectors.

As a result of integration of SECP with FBR and various provincial departments, 1,625 companies were registered with FBR for generation of NTN, 45 companies with EOBI, 47 companies with PESSI/SESSI and 36 companies with excise and taxation department.

