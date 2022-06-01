UrduPoint.com

SECP Registers 1,906 New Companies In May 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 06:33 PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 1,906 new companies in May 2022, raising the total number of registered companies to 169,919

This shows an increase of 19% as compared to corresponding period last year.

Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated companies for the current month stood at Rs3.5 billion, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Foreign investment has been reported in 51 new companies from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Korea South, Norway, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UK and the USA.

In May, about 63 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while 35 percent were registered as single member companies.

Two percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnership (LLP). About 99.8 percent companies were registered online, while 195 foreign users were registered from overseas.

The real estate development & construction sector took the lead with incorporation of 334, trading with 282, information technology with 260, services with 172, tourism with 69, education with 65, e-commerce with 64, food, beverages, and textile with 56 each, marketing and advertisement with 54, corporate agricultural farming with 43, transport with 42, engineering with 41, pharmaceutical with 40, healthcare and chemical with 31 each, mining and quarrying with 26, auto and allied with 23, power generation with 22, logging with 21, cables and electric goods with 20, cosmetics and toiletries with 17, communication with 14, broadcasting and telecasting with 13, fuel and energy with 12 and 98 companies were registered in other sectors.

As a result of integration of SECP with FBR and various provincial departments, 1,562 companies were registered with FBR for generation of NTN, 41 companies with EOBI, 22 companies with PESSI/SESSI, and 26 companies with Excise and Taxation department, simultaneously through the SECP portal interface.

