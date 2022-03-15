UrduPoint.com

SECP Registers 2,349 New Companies In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 06:17 PM

SECP registers 2,349 new companies in February

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,349 new companies in February 2022, raising the total number of registered companies to 163,333

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,349 new companies in February 2022, raising the total number of registered companies to 163,333.

The accumulated capitalization (paid-up-capital) of newly incorporated companies is Rs2.2 billion, said a press release issued here on Thuesday.

During February, foreign investment has been reported in 50 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Afghanistan, Bahrain, Burma (Myanmar), China, Cyprus, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea South, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Niger, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the UK, the US and Yemen.

To facilitate investors, the SECP has also set up a designated help desk to facilitate investors from China.

The Chinese Help Desk, staffed with a team proficient in Mandarin, aims to provide requisite support to Chinese investors for registration of their businesses in Pakistan. Besides, Company Incorporation Guide in Chinese, Turkish, Arabic, urdu and Spanish languages are also available at SECP's website.

In February, about 62 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while 35 percent were registered as single member companies while remaining 03 percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, trade organizations, foreign companies and limited liability partnership (LLP).

About 99.5 percent of companies were registered online and 236 foreign users were registered from overseas.

The real estate development and construction sector took the lead with incorporation of 453, information technology with 334, trading with 287, services with 221, education with 106, commerce with 91, marketing and advertisement with 77, food and beverages, and textile with 73, tourism with 65, corporate agricultural farming with 54, healthcare with 49, engineering with 47, transport with 38, pharmaceutical with 34, power generation with 31,lodging with 28, chemical with 27, communications with 26, paper and board with 25, mining and quarrying with 24, cosmetics and toiletries with 20, cables and electric goods with 18, auto and allied with 17, fuel and energy with 16, broadcasting and telecasting with 13, steel and allied with 12 and 90 companies were registered in other sectors.

The SECP has recently integrated its eServices with FBR and various provincial departments, as a result of that 2,320 companies were registered with FBR, 54 companies with EOBI, 15 companies with PESSI/SESSI and 30 companies with Excise and Taxation department.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology Education Sri Lanka Turkey China Burma Yemen France Norway Company Germany Guide Hong Kong Singapore Lead Bahrain United Kingdom Myanmar Japan Saudi Arabia Cyprus Kyrgyzstan Lebanon Niger Netherlands February FBR Commerce Textile From Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Training workshop on 'X-ray diffraction, SEM' gets ..

Training workshop on 'X-ray diffraction, SEM' gets underway at SU

5 minutes ago
 China-built J-10CE fighter jets to significantly b ..

China-built J-10CE fighter jets to significantly boost PAF's combat capability

5 minutes ago
 Irfan achieves another feat, bags 46 Guinness Worl ..

Irfan achieves another feat, bags 46 Guinness World Records

5 minutes ago
 Social Welfare Dept, WCCI to launch technical cour ..

Social Welfare Dept, WCCI to launch technical courses for women: minister

17 minutes ago
 Kyiv to impose curfew for 'difficult and dangerous ..

Kyiv to impose curfew for 'difficult and dangerous' 35 hours

17 minutes ago
 Local holiday for Mela Channan Peer on March 17

Local holiday for Mela Channan Peer on March 17

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>