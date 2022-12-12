UrduPoint.com

SECP Registers 2,380 New Companies In November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered 2,380 new companies in November, 2022, indicating an increase of 10% as compared to corresponding period last year.

Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) of the newly incorporated companies is Rs 1.9 billion. The total number of registered companies now stands at 182,598.

Among the newly incorporated companies, about 59 percent were registered as private limited companies, 39 percent as single member companies and 2 percent were public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, trade organizations and limited liability partnership (LLP), said a press release issued here.

About 99.9 percent of companies were registered online. In November, the SECP also registered three investment companies / micro finance companies with paid-up capital of Rs 255 million.

In November, the real estate development & construction sector took the lead with incorporation of 407 companies followed by the information technology with 347 and trading with 300 companies subsequently, services with 258, food & beverages with 87, education with 82, tourism with 81, corporate agricultural farming with 76, e-commerce with 70, marketing & advertisement with 63, engineering with 62, textile with 57, pharmaceutical with 50, healthcare with 43, mining & quarrying with 38, chemical with 37, fuel & energy with 35, transport with 31, power generation with 30, communications with 27, cosmetics and toiletries and lodging with 18 each, broadcasting & telecasting with 14, auto & allied and paper & board with 13 each, cables and electrical goods with 12, arts and culture with 9, and 102 companies in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 85 new companies from Afghanistan, Austria, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Hongkong, Jordan, Korea South, Mauritius, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE, UK and the US.

As a result of SECP's eServices integration with FBR and various provincial departments, 2,211 companies were registered with FBR for generation of NTN, 57 companies with EOBI, 32 companies with PESSI/SESSI and 43 companies with excise and taxation department.

