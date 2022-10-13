UrduPoint.com

SECP Registers 2,434 New Companies In September 2022

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SECP registers 2,434 new companies in September 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,434 new companies in September 2022. This shows an increase of 9% as compared to corresponding period last month. The total number of registered companies now stands at 178,733.

Foreign investment has been reported in 55 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Afghanistan, China, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Jordan, Malaysia, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, the UK, the UAE and the US, said a press release issued here.

Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated companies for the current month stood at Rs 2.6 billion.

In September, about 58 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while 40 percent were registered as single member companies. Two percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnership (LLP).

About 99.88 percent companies were registered online, while 104 foreign users were registered from overseas.

The real estate development & construction sector took the lead with incorporation of 480, information technology with 368, trading with 290, services with 245, education with 96, tourism with 95, e-commerce with 90, food & beverages with 79, marketing & advertisement with 58, textile and corporate agricultural farming with 54 each, engineering with 52, power generation with 50, pharmaceutical with 38, chemical with 36, healthcare with 33, and 316 companies were registered in other sectors.

As a result of integration of SECP with FBR and various provincial departments, 2,254 companies were registered with FBR for generation of NTN, 74 companies with EOBI, 38 companies with PESSI/SESSI and 39 companies with excise and taxation department.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology Education Russia Turkey China Canada France UAE Germany Lead Italy United Kingdom Portugal Saudi Arabia Switzerland Philippines Malaysia Denmark September FBR Textile From Billion

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.