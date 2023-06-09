UrduPoint.com

SECP Registers 2,539 Companies In May 2023

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

SECP registers 2,539 companies in May 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,539 new companies in May 2023, bringing the total number of registered companies to 194,466.

The total paid-up capital (capitalization) of the companies incorporated in February was Rs 2.7 billion, said a press release issued here.

Approximately 57 per cent of businesses were registered as private limited companies, 40 per cent as single-member businesses, and 3% as limited liability partnerships, not-for-profit organizations, and unlisted public companies (LLP). Nearly 99.7% of businesses registered online. The new registrations include 65 foreign applicants.

The information technology sector took the lead with the incorporation of 407 companies, followed by trading with 339, the real estate development & construction sector with 331, and services with 287 companies. Likewise, 112 companies were incorporated in the food and beverage sector; 102 in the tourism sector; 81 in the education sector; and 66 in the e-commerce sector. Meanwhile, 814 companies were incorporated in other sectors.

As a result of the integration of SECP with FBR and various provincial departments, 2,439 companies were registered with FBR for registration of NTN, 63 companies with EOBI, 46 companies with PESSI/SESSI and 57 companies with the excise and taxation department.

Foreign investment has been reported in 81 new companies, having foreign investors from Afghanistan, Australia, China, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkiye, UAE, UK and the US. The major chunk of investment was received from China with 47 companies, the UK with 05 companies, the US with 04 companies, Turkiye and Afghanistan with 3 companies each, Indonesia, Russia, UAE, and Thailand with 2 companies each, and 11 companies from other countries.

The SECP has also a dedicated WhatsApp facility for instant resolution of queries pertaining to name availability and incorporation process and during this month, around 1,290 queries were responded with a 97% satisfaction rate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution Thailand Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology Australia Education Russia China Norway UAE Singapore Lead Ireland Spain Indonesia Italy United Kingdom Romania Nigeria Netherlands February May FBR From WhatsApp Billion

Recent Stories

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

26 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance fo ..

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance for meaningful climate action

1 hour ago
 COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58 ..

COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58, announces cohort of 100 inte ..

1 hour ago
 Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch ..

Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch under National Freelance Train ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.