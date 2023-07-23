Open Menu

SECP Registers 27,746 New Companies In FY 2022-23 With 5 Percent Increase

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SECP registers 27,746 new companies in FY 2022-23 with 5 percent increase

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 27,746 new companies in the FY 2022-23 showing an increase of around 5 percent as compared to the previous fiscal year.

According to SECP official source, due to the policy and performance of incumbent government, the total number of registered companies now increased to 196,805.

As a result of end-to-end digitization of the company incorporation process, about 99.8 percent companies were registered online while 1,256 foreign users were registered from overseas, the source added.

The total capitalization (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated companies for the FY 2022-23 stood at Rs 36.6 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that real estate development and construction sector led the number of new in corporation with registration of 4,527 new companies,followed by information technology with 4,038 new companies and trading with3,539 new companies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology Company From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

9 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

24 minutes ago
 ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

39 minutes ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

54 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

15 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

17 hours ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business