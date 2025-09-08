SECP Registers 3,278 New Companies In August 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 3,278 new companies in August 2025, reflecting growing confidence in the country’s corporate sector.
Approximately 99.9% of these incorporations were processed digitally, bringing the total number of registered companies in Pakistan to 265,587, said a press release issued by the SECP on Monday.
The total paid-up capital for the month amounted to Rs 7.74 billion. Private limited companies accounted for 59% of the new registrations, followed by single-member companies at 39%, while the remaining 4% comprised public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, and limited liability partnerships.
The Information Technology and e-commerce sectors led with 670 new incorporations, followed by trading (413), services (394), and real estate development and construction (297). Other active sectors included tourism and transport (242), food and beverages (185), education (150), mining and quarrying (77), textiles (76), pharmaceuticals (69), cosmetics and toiletries (66).
Meanwhile, marketing and advertisement (65), agricultural farming and engineering (49 each), chemical (48), and healthcare (44).
An additional 383 companies were registered across various other sectors, including fuel and energy, non-profits under Section 42, auto and allied, power generation, steel and allied, sports, logging, and communications.
Foreign investment also showed positive momentum, with 78 newly registered companies receiving capital from international investors across diverse jurisdictions. With the perspective of enhancing Market Access and Financial Inclusion, the SECP issued a total of 37 licenses during the month across multiple regulatory domains, including five in capital markets, four to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and twenty-eight to not-for-profit associations.
The SECP is launching a comprehensive awareness drive to promote the advantages of incorporation within the business community, which includes limited liability, separate legal entity status, enhanced credibility and scalability, perpetual succession, structured governance, tax efficiency, easier access to finance, and stronger brand protection.
The SECP remains committed to strengthening its digital infrastructure and streamlining regulatory processes to promote entrepreneurship, attract investment, and support sustainable economic development.
Recent Stories
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
More Stories From Business
-
AGP rejects allegations of errors in Audit Reports, reaffirms commitment to transparency6 minutes ago
-
SECP registers 3,278 new companies in August 20257 minutes ago
-
Pulses imports grew by 13.25% in first month of FY 2025-261 hour ago
-
Export of footwear increases 49.14% in July 20252 hours ago
-
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge3 hours ago
-
Gold price up by Rs.6,100 to Rs.384,000 per tola4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 20258 hours ago
-
Govt urged to devise policies with industry’s input to overcome flood impact1 day ago