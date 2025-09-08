Open Menu

SECP Registers 3,278 New Companies In August 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 3,278 new companies in August 2025, reflecting growing confidence in the country’s corporate sector.

Approximately 99.9% of these incorporations were processed digitally, bringing the total number of registered companies in Pakistan to 265,587, said a press release issued by the SECP on Monday.

The total paid-up capital for the month amounted to Rs 7.74 billion. Private limited companies accounted for 59% of the new registrations, followed by single-member companies at 39%, while the remaining 4% comprised public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, and limited liability partnerships.

The Information Technology and e-commerce sectors led with 670 new incorporations, followed by trading (413), services (394), and real estate development and construction (297). Other active sectors included tourism and transport (242), food and beverages (185), education (150), mining and quarrying (77), textiles (76), pharmaceuticals (69), cosmetics and toiletries (66).

Meanwhile, marketing and advertisement (65), agricultural farming and engineering (49 each), chemical (48), and healthcare (44).

An additional 383 companies were registered across various other sectors, including fuel and energy, non-profits under Section 42, auto and allied, power generation, steel and allied, sports, logging, and communications.

Foreign investment also showed positive momentum, with 78 newly registered companies receiving capital from international investors across diverse jurisdictions. With the perspective of enhancing Market Access and Financial Inclusion, the SECP issued a total of 37 licenses during the month across multiple regulatory domains, including five in capital markets, four to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and twenty-eight to not-for-profit associations.

The SECP is launching a comprehensive awareness drive to promote the advantages of incorporation within the business community, which includes limited liability, separate legal entity status, enhanced credibility and scalability, perpetual succession, structured governance, tax efficiency, easier access to finance, and stronger brand protection.

The SECP remains committed to strengthening its digital infrastructure and streamlining regulatory processes to promote entrepreneurship, attract investment, and support sustainable economic development.

