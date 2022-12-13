UrduPoint.com

SECP Registers 7 New Private Funds In 2022

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

SECP registers 7 new Private Funds in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Tuesday registered seven new private funds under the Private Funds Regulations during the Calendar year 2022.

Given that the Private Funds industry for the past many years had only five funds, the registrations of two Venture Capital (VC) funds, four Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE&VC) funds and the country's first alternative fund is a significant development, said a press release issued here.

Incentivized by the consistent reform measures, a sharp growth has been witnessed during the past three years in the number of PFMCs from four to ten, leading to an increase in the number of players in the SECP regulated PF industry.

The new funds, worth approximately Rs. 13.6 billion are expected to be launched within the financial year ending June 30, 2023.

Following the launch of these funds, the cumulative asset size of PF sector is expected to increase to PKR25.8 billion, from PKR12.287 billion as on September 30, 2022, indicating a growth of 110 percent.

The SECP conducted a 'Diagnostic Review of Pakistan's Private Funds Industry' and recommended measures to revitalize the sector.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on the recommendation of SECP exempted the income of PE&VC funds from tax. In addition, the SBP has issued a clarification regarding its Prudential Regulations for Corporate/Commercial Banking for explicitly allowing banks to participate in PF units.

The SECP has also allowed insurance unit linked funds and equity sub-funds of pension funds to invest up to 5% of net assets in PF units.

The implementation of several key recommendations of diagnostic study has led to record growth in new PF registrations and is expected to direct private capital to the sector.

The PF industry has potential to contribute significantly in energizing economic activity through providing non-traditional funding sources and managerial expertise to start-ups, SMEs, and financially troubled listed entities, generating jobs and increasing government revenues.

The SECP is actively working to implement remaining diagnostic review recommendations to further rejuvenate the PF industry in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) June September FBR From Government Industry Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

India behind all terror activities in Pakistan: Ra ..

India behind all terror activities in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

17 minutes ago
 The Prime Minister of Pakistan receives OIC Secret ..

The Prime Minister of Pakistan receives OIC Secretary General in Islamabad

28 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi pitch gets second 'below average' ratin ..

Rawalpindi pitch gets second 'below average' rating of 2022

1 hour ago
 Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakist ..

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

3 hours ago
 Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.