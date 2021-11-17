UrduPoint.com

SECP Registers First Life Insurer As Pension Fund Manager

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:21 PM

SECP registers first Life Insurer as Pension Fund Manager

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted permission to a life insurance company namely the Postal Life Insurance Company Limited to manage private pension funds under the Voluntary Pension System (VPS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted permission to a life insurance company namely the Postal Life Insurance Company Limited to manage private pension funds under the Voluntary Pension System (VPS).

Private pension funds under the VPS are regulated by the SECP in terms of VPS Rules, 2005, and are self-contributory, tax advantaged long-term saving schemes, whereby individuals can voluntarily contribute to a pension fund during their working life to have a regular income after retirement. The employer can also contribute on behalf of their employees, said a press release issued here.

Considering the need and importance of private pensions in Pakistan's context, the SECP has undertaken various regulatory reforms for the development of this sector.

This includes revamping the investment framework and raising awareness of the need for private pensions, especially in case of private sector workers.

This has translated into a year-on-year growth of 27% in asset under management from Rs. 31.4 billion to Rs. 39.7 billion as of June 30, 2021 and the now inclusion of first life insurance company to undertake pension fund management services.

The SECP aims to continue its reform agenda for the development of the private pension and annuity market in Pakistan. It is currently working on the development of annuity regulatory framework for the asset management sector and bringing structural reforms in VPS in line with 401(K) plan of the United States.

The SECP is also engaged with the Mutual Fund Association of Pakistan (MUFAP), professional associations and other stakeholders to corroborate efforts for increasing awareness of VPS.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Company United States June Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Former executive director of Arts Council of Pakis ..

Former executive director of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and senior journal ..

11 minutes ago
 EDGE enters aviation maintenance collaboration wit ..

EDGE enters aviation maintenance collaboration with Leidos

11 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns the Suic ..

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns the Suicide Attacks in Uganda

29 minutes ago
 H.E. Amb. Hissein Ibrahim Taha Assumes Office as O ..

H.E. Amb. Hissein Ibrahim Taha Assumes Office as OIC Secretary-General

30 minutes ago
 MoHR to introduce reforms in criminal justice syst ..

MoHR to introduce reforms in criminal justice system

5 minutes ago
 Parliament gives nod to Hyderabad Institute for Te ..

Parliament gives nod to Hyderabad Institute for Technical, Management Sciences B ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.