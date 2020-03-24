UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Relaxes Regulatory Deadlines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

SECP relaxes regulatory deadlines amid COVID-19 Pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :To facilitate companies and businesses in dealing with current crises due to COVID-9 pandemic, the Security and Exchange Commission of (SECP) has relaxed the regulatory deadlines under Companies Act.

The Commission using its powers conferred under section 510 of the Companies Act, 2017 approved following relaxations in relation to compliance with requirements of the Act: All companies which are facing difficulties in timely holding the annual general meeting (AGM) for the year ended on December 31, 2019, are allowed a general extension for a period of 30 days as provided in section 132 of the Act for holding their AGMs. The companies can now hold their AGM for the year ended on December 31, 2019 on or before May 29, 2020.

The companies, whose election of directors is due before or in the aforesaid AGM, may file impediment reports with the concerned registrar under section 158(2) of the Act citing the reasons for delay in holding the election of directors.

Accordingly, any statutory return, which is required to be filed on or after 24th March, 2020 may be filed with the concerned registrar with the delay of 30 days of occurrence of any event without any additional filing fee as no penal action shall be taken for the late filing.

The SECP's response to COVID-19 is focused on the health and safety of business workforce all over Pakistan and maintaining the continuity of economic activity,said and press release issued here.

To ensure health and safety of all SECP team members, the SECP has adopted a plan to operate with 50% workforce from office and 50% workforce from home on weekly rotational basis, effective from March 24. Especially the mothers who use in-house day care facility and employees with medical conditions have been asked to work from home.

The Information technology Department of the SECP have completed arrangements to facilitate employees for WFH.

Moreover, all such assignments, which are not urgent in nature i.e. trainings and employee engagement activities etc., have been suspended for time being. All hearings by the Adjudication division would be done through skype /VC only.

SECP has already adopted required precautionary measures to ensure safety of people and resist the spread of COVID-19. These measures include closure of in-house gym, daycare and cafeteria, use of elevator for up to a maximum 03 persons at a time and ensuring social distancing in general.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Technology Exchange Business March May December 2017 2019 2020 Event All From Employment

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

37 minutes ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

1 hour ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

1 hour ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

1 hour ago

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.