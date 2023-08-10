Open Menu

SECP Releases Promoter Guides In Balochi, Pushto, Sindhi Languages

Published August 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) has taken a significant step to empower potential entrepreneurs, particularly youths from diverse regions, by providing them with an understanding of the process for registering their businesses as companies in their native languages.

To achieve this, the SECP has published promoter guides in Balochi, Pushto, and Sindhi, said a press release issued here.

These guidebooks comprehensively cover the concepts, procedures, and necessary documentation for establishing a company, along with the post-incorporation requirements.

All information is presented in accordance with the pertinent provisions of the Companies Act, 2017, and the associated rules and regulations.

The SECP has already released promoter guides in several foreign languages, including English, Chinese, Turkish, Spanish, urdu, and Arabic, as part of its efforts to facilitate investors.

To access these promoter guidebooks, please visit: https://www.secp.gov.pk/media-center/guide-books/general-guide-books/

