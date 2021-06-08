UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Revamps REIT Regulations To Promote Real Estate Activity In Organized Sector

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:21 PM

SECP revamps REIT Regulations to promote real estate activity in organized sector

To promote investment culture in the real estate sector through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), the SECP has introduced a new Public Private Partnership (P3) model under REITs, besides completely revamping the regulatory framework for REITs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :To promote investment culture in the real estate sector through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), the SECP has introduced a new Public Private Partnership (P3) model under REITs, besides completely revamping the regulatory framework for REITs.

The amendments have shifted the regulatory structure from approval-based to disclosure-based issuance, reducing entry barriers for new REITs, making REITs competitive with the unorganized sector led real estate projects, cutting down regulatory approvals and attracting domestic and foreign investment into the formal real estate sector of the country, said a press release issued here.

The regulations have been finalized after extensive consultations with all stakeholders, with a view to bring in amendments in conformity with domestic market conditions and in sync with globally recognized norms.

The revised framework has made clear segregation between conventional and infrastructure categories, i.e. Non-PPP REITs (for conventional projects) and PPP REITs (for P3 infrastructure projects). REIT Management Companies (RMCs) may pursue developmental, rental or hybrid options under both these classifications.

Moreover, a number of regulatory approvals and document submission requirements have been rationalized.

A REIT Scheme can invest in real estate, either directly, or through acquisition of shareholding of the company (the SPV model) that owns the real estate.

In the SPV model, the earlier condition of transferring the title of real estate in the name of the REIT Scheme is eliminated.

To speed up and simplify the process, approval of real estate is no longer required from the SECP, as the onus of evaluating quality of real estate is placed on the RMC and the trustee.

Limits on leverage and performance fees have also been uncapped and permission has been granted to allow use of customer advances allowed for project related expenses.

Also, holding's in the REIT Scheme by strategic investors and RMC have been rationalized by linking the same to initial fund size. Further, the existing Non-PPP REIT schemes are allowed to acquire additional real estate in existing REIT schemes with the approval of the unit holders.

The PPP REITs are allowed to partner with the government for PPP infrastructure projects.

It is ensured that the REIT regulations would not create any interference with the terms of the concession agreement, the main document governing PPP infrastructure projects.

The P3 model of infrastructure REITs provides a viable solution to streamline investments for the country's ever-growing infrastructure needs.

The notification of amendments to REIT regulations 2015 is available at SECP's website and can be accessed at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/notification-amendments-reit-regulations-2015/?wpdmdl=42511&refresh=60bf546c119351623151724

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Same May 2015 Market All From Government Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment kicks o ..

24 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves decision in Talpur e ..

17 minutes ago

ATH organizes blood donation camp

17 minutes ago

Biden Admin Asks Congress at least $50Bln to Resto ..

17 minutes ago

Police vying hard to resolve masses' problems at d ..

18 minutes ago

UN Appeals Judges Affirm Mladic's Sentence of Life ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.