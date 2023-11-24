Open Menu

SECP Revokes Registration Of “New Hampshire Insurance Company—Pakistan Branch”

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SECP revokes registration of “New Hampshire Insurance Company—Pakistan Branch”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has revoked the registration of New Hampshire Insurance Company—Pakistan Branch as an insurer under sub-section (2) of Section 9 of the Insurance Ordinance 2000.

The registration was revoked by SECP pursuant to the High Court of Sindh's approval of the Scheme of Arrangement in its order dated September 13, 2023, in which the entire undertaking of New Hampshire Insurance Company in Pakistan was transferred to TPL Insurance Limited, according to press release issued here.

New Hampshire Insurance Company, Pakistan Branch, is no longer authorized to carry on insurance business in Pakistan, and any business activity carried out by it or any liability incurred by it shall be payable by TPL Insurance Limited.

The policyholders are advised to contact the TPL Insurance Limited for any claims or liabilities related to their insurance policies with New Hampshire Insurance CompanyPakistan Branch.

In this regard, the SECP has issued a notification in accordance with the terms of sub-section (1) of Section 10 of the Insurance Ordinance, 2000.

