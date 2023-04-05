Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

SECP Seeks Comments On Draft Amendments To NBFC Regulations, 2008

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SECP seeks comments on draft amendments to NBFC Regulations, 2008

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The SECP has proposed amendments in the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations, 2008 to facilitate the adoption of new technologies, improve the ease of doing business and enhance investor protection.

The draft amendments have been placed on SECP's website for public consultation, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The key proposed amendments include provisions to enable the launch of digital fund management, lending, and trustee services. Provisions also include enabling Asset Management Companies (AMCs) to promptly notify unitholders of account activity and maintain the confidentiality of client information. Redundant and superfluous provisions were also removed.

Additionally, the 100% equity cap on total unsecured exposure had been eliminated.

Lending NBFCs that had recently received licenses have been given a year to meet the minimum investment requirement in their Primary business, the release added.

Investment Advisors can now provide portfolio management services to all investors in accordance with global best practices, as are countries like Canada, India, and Malaysia. The deadline for submitting CEO applications has been increased from 10 to 30 days.

Furthermore, enabling provisions had been introduced to allow certain financial institutions to distribute units of CIS/VPS without obtaining a license, subject to compliance with S&FA Regulations, it said.

The proposed amendments draft can be accessed at the SECP website at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/s-r-o-423i-2023-amendments-in-nbfc-regulations-2008/?wpdmdl=47428&refresh=642d41213e1361680687393.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Business Canada Malaysia All From Best

Recent Stories

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

35 minutes ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

2 hours ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

2 hours ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

4 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.