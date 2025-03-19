- Home
- Business
- SECP seeks feedback on Policy framework for issuance different classes of Capital by companies
SECP Seeks Feedback On Policy Framework For Issuance Different Classes Of Capital by companies
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a consultation paper eliciting public input on a proposed policy framework for the issuance of ordinary shares with varied rights and privileges by companies.
The initiative aims to enhance corporate governance, protect shareholder interests, and foster a transparent capital market by establishing clear regulatory guidelines for companies issuing shares with differential rights, including variations in voting power, dividend entitlements, and liquidation preferences,said a press release issued here.
The consultation paper outlines key regulatory and compliance considerations, addressing governance challenges such as control concentration, shareholder activism, and equitable decision-making.
It also emphasizes the importance of market transparency and fair price discovery to ensure that investors holding shares with varied rights have clear valuation mechanisms and viable exit options. A comparative analysis of international best practices has been conducted to assess global regulatory approaches and develop a framework suited to Pakistan’s financial ecosystem.
SECP has highlighted potential risks associated with differential share structures, including governance imbalances and reduced minority shareholder influence, and is proposing reasonable limits to maintain fairness and uphold investor confidence. The Commission encourages stakeholders, including investors, corporate entities, and legal experts, to provide feedback to help refine the proposed framework.
Recent Stories
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce
DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port
Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 network expansion
More Stories From Business
-
SECP seeks feedback on Policy framework for issuance different classes of Capital by companies5 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,650 to Rs 319,000 per tola25 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report55 minutes ago
-
EU Ambassador calls on Commerce Minister, discusses business, trade cooperation1 hour ago
-
FTT acknowledges action against illicit cigarette trade1 hour ago
-
Subhani assumes charge as Minister of State for PD&SI1 hour ago
-
Haroon Akhtar discuses dairy sector issues with PDA delegation1 hour ago
-
SECP releases concept note, proposes 'Distinct Regulatory Framework for NBMFCs'2 hours ago
-
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan5 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates8 hours ago
-
Bank Rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 20258 hours ago