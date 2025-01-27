SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulations, 2015

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Monday released a Consultation Paper to elicit public feedback on potential areas of improvement in the Research Analyst Regulations, 2015 (Research Analyst Regulations).

Research Analysts serve a crucial role in guiding investment decisions by providing valuable insights into publicly traded companies and highlighting capital market investment opportunities to investors.

High quality research fosters a virtuous cycle, contributing to more accurate valuations and consequently enhancing the overall attractiveness of the capital market as an investment avenue.

Some of the proposed improvements in the Research Analyst Regulations include registration requirement for research analysts, extending the blackout period, designating psx as the front-line regulator of research analysts, and introducing a code of communication for research analysts. Further, the establishment of a Research Platform has been proposed to promote research for under covered companies in line with international best practices.

The consultation paper is available on SECP’s website. Interested persons and stakeholders can submit their feedback

and comments within 15 days of publication of concept paper at [email protected].