SECP Seeks Public Consultation On Conduct Of Meetings Of Shareholders
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 07:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)Thursday constituted a committee of experts for comprehensive review of the manner of conduct of shareholder meetings by listed companies and identify reforms.
The committee has submitted its report to the Commission which contains recommendations to improve transparency and efficiency in the manner of conducting shareholder meetings, election of directors and proxies, said a press release.
It has also submitted the recommendations for voting process, monitoring mechanism, address issues being faced by minority shareholders and ensure effective participation and value addition by institutional investors.
The Report of the Committee is placed on the SECP’s website for public consultation and all stakeholders particularly the listed companies are encouraged to share their insights on the committee report before March 30, it added
