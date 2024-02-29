Open Menu

SECP Seeks Public Consultation On Conduct Of Meetings Of Shareholders

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 07:19 PM

SECP seeks public consultation on conduct of meetings of shareholders

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)Thursday constituted a committee of experts for comprehensive review of the manner of conduct of shareholder meetings by listed companies and identify reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)Thursday constituted a committee of experts for comprehensive review of the manner of conduct of shareholder meetings by listed companies and identify reforms.

The committee has submitted its report to the Commission which contains recommendations to improve transparency and efficiency in the manner of conducting shareholder meetings, election of directors and proxies, said a press release.

It has also submitted the recommendations for voting process, monitoring mechanism, address issues being faced by minority shareholders and ensure effective participation and value addition by institutional investors.

The Report of the Committee is placed on the SECP’s website for public consultation and all stakeholders particularly the listed companies are encouraged to share their insights on the committee report before March 30, it added

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Exchange Minority March All Share

Recent Stories

Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO

Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO

3 minutes ago
 HEC chairman inaugurates new Faculty at UAF

HEC chairman inaugurates new Faculty at UAF

46 seconds ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores

49 seconds ago
 Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits

Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits

51 seconds ago
 WAPDA reviews land issues of Diamer Basha, Mohmand ..

WAPDA reviews land issues of Diamer Basha, Mohmand Dams

53 seconds ago
 Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, he ..

Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, health officials say 104 killed

38 seconds ago
Drug peddler held, over 3kg hashish recovered

Drug peddler held, over 3kg hashish recovered

40 seconds ago
 KP Assembly; Madam Speaker pledges to lead the hou ..

KP Assembly; Madam Speaker pledges to lead the house effectively

42 seconds ago
 SMIU's 2nd Global Congress concludes

SMIU's 2nd Global Congress concludes

43 seconds ago
 Court extends Pervaiz Elahi's remand till March 28

Court extends Pervaiz Elahi's remand till March 28

45 seconds ago
 Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Educ ..

Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU

13 minutes ago
 ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opp ..

ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business