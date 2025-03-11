SECP Sees Surge With 3,046 New Company Registrations In February 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), registered 3,046 new companies in February 2025.
This brings the total number of companies registered in the country to 246,608, reflecting growing confidence in Pakistan’s corporate sector, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Around 99.9% of the new company registration is now being processed digitally which, marks another step in the Commission’s efforts to provide a seamless, tech-driven regulatory environment that promotes transparency and supports ease of doing business in Pakistan.
Private Limited Companies accounted for 58% of the total new registrations, while single-member companies represented 39% showing 1% increase from the previous month.
The remaining 3% included public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, trade organization, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs). 03 foreign companies have also established place of business in Pakistan.
A closer look at sectoral growth reveals strong activity across a range of industries.
The Information Technology (IT) and e-commerce sectors saw the largest growth, adding 635 new companies.
The trading sector followed with 389 new companies, services with 379 new companies, Real Estate Development & Construction recorded 296 new companies.
Tourism and Transport with 165, food and Beverages with 139, education with 104, Marketing and Advertisement with 78, Mining and Quarrying with 76, Textile with 75, Engineering with 67, Corporate Agricultural Farming, Cosmetic and Toiletries, and Fuel and Energy with 56 each new registration. Other sectors contributing to this growth with 475 new companies.
Foreign investment in the corporate sector also showed encouraging signs of growth, with 53 new companies receiving capital from international investors.
Looking ahead, the SECP remains committed to enhancing its digital infrastructure and further simplifying business processes to foster entrepreneurship, attract investment, reduce turnaround time and drive sustainable economic growth.
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
More Stories From Business
-
SECP sees surge with 3,046 new Company registrations in February 20256 minutes ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs306,000 per tola for 2nd consecutive day1 hour ago
-
Cars' sale, production up by 44.62%, 41.62% respectively during 8 months2 hours ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneurs urged to seize opportunities in Saudi Vision 20305 hours ago
-
Commerce minister embarks on official Oman visit to strengthen bilateral ties5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 20258 hours ago
-
Stock markets slump on US, China economic fears17 hours ago
-
Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices18 hours ago
-
Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 202518 hours ago
-
Nepal's external economic indicators keep strong18 hours ago