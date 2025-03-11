Open Menu

SECP Sees Surge With 3,046 New Company Registrations In February 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SECP sees surge with 3,046 new Company registrations in February 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), registered 3,046 new companies in February 2025.

This brings the total number of companies registered in the country to 246,608, reflecting growing confidence in Pakistan’s corporate sector, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Around 99.9% of the new company registration is now being processed digitally which, marks another step in the Commission’s efforts to provide a seamless, tech-driven regulatory environment that promotes transparency and supports ease of doing business in Pakistan.

Private Limited Companies accounted for 58% of the total new registrations, while single-member companies represented 39% showing 1% increase from the previous month.

The remaining 3% included public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, trade organization, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs). 03 foreign companies have also established place of business in Pakistan.

A closer look at sectoral growth reveals strong activity across a range of industries.

The Information Technology (IT) and e-commerce sectors saw the largest growth, adding 635 new companies.

The trading sector followed with 389 new companies, services with 379 new companies, Real Estate Development & Construction recorded 296 new companies.

Tourism and Transport with 165, food and Beverages with 139, education with 104, Marketing and Advertisement with 78, Mining and Quarrying with 76, Textile with 75, Engineering with 67, Corporate Agricultural Farming, Cosmetic and Toiletries, and Fuel and Energy with 56 each new registration. Other sectors contributing to this growth with 475 new companies.

Foreign investment in the corporate sector also showed encouraging signs of growth, with 53 new companies receiving capital from international investors.

Looking ahead, the SECP remains committed to enhancing its digital infrastructure and further simplifying business processes to foster entrepreneurship, attract investment, reduce turnaround time and drive sustainable economic growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

42 minutes ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

1 hour ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

2 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

3 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

3 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

3 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

3 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

3 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

4 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business