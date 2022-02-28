UrduPoint.com

SECP Specifies Eligibility Requirement To Register As Trustee Schemes

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SECP specifies eligibility requirement to register as trustee schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday specified eligibility requirement to register as trustee of open-end or close-end scheme.

Pursuing its agenda of developing vibrant and competitive capital markets, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has specified the eligibility criteria and enabling framework to register as a trustee of open-end or close-end schemes, said a press release issued here .

Under the framework, notified through Circular No 4 of 2022, a public limited company having principal business of providing trustee services to Collective Investment Schemes (CIS), Pension Funds, REIT Schemes and Private Funds, is eligible for registration.

The minimum equity requirement for eligibility it set at Rs 100 million or 0.

10% of the net assets under its trusteeship, whichever is higher.

The trustee registration will strengthen the fund management sector, bring more transparency, increase digitalization and promote a healthy corporate culture.

One of the main requirements of eligibility for registration as trustee is to have at least one financial institution or an insurer with a net equity of at least Rs. 1 billion, as a major shareholder.

It is further specified that the directors, chief executive and major shareholders shall comply with Fit and Proper Criteria and shall be subject to prior approval of the SECP.

Listed Companies Code of Corporate Governance will also be applicable on the trustee company.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Company Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL s ..

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL success

2 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

20 minutes ago
 NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

2 hours ago
 POL prices may go up again

POL prices may go up again

2 hours ago
 Money laundering case:  Special court defers indi ..

Money laundering case:  Special court defers indictment till March 10

3 hours ago
 Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>