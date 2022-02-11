UrduPoint.com

SECP Specifies Fixed Rate Mutual Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 06:33 PM

SECP specifies Fixed Rate Mutual Fund

To facilitate growth in mutual funds industry, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has prescribed the regulatory framework for Fixed Rate Mutual Fund through Circular No 3 of 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :To facilitate growth in mutual funds industry, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has prescribed the regulatory framework for Fixed Rate Mutual Fund through Circular No 3 of 2022.

The new category will contribute towards expanding investor base, lead to availability of a low-cost investment product with a low risk factor, said a press release issued here.

A fixed-rate mutual fund focuses on investments that typically pay a set and stable rate of return, such as government bonds, money market placements, certificate of deposits etc. It designed to generate stable returns for passing the investors/unitholder, thus ensuring competitive return on their investments as compared to other fixed-return products.

The fixed-rate mutual fund is particularly important for those investors who prefer to have certainty of returns for their specific periodic needs. This scheme cal also effectively serve institutional investors such as provident funds, pension funds, gratuity funds for managing their liquidity.

The regulatory framework specified by the SECP allows flexibility in product design such as investment horizon, offering rates and marketing segment-specific advertisements. The Circular of new framework is available at SECP's website at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/circular-3-of-2022-framework-for-fixed-rate-return-mutual-funds/?wpdmdl=44169&refresh=62063c35cb77d1644575797

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Lead Money Market Government Industry

Recent Stories

UVAS signs MoU with Farmers Development Organizati ..

UVAS signs MoU with Farmers Development Organization for the promotion of Commun ..

17 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Match 17 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 7 Match 17 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

43 minutes ago
 Cycling great Sagan's team gets nod for Tour de Fr ..

Cycling great Sagan's team gets nod for Tour de France

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine plays down US call to leave as 'nothing ne ..

Ukraine plays down US call to leave as 'nothing new'

2 minutes ago
 129 rural revenue centers functional in Khanewal

129 rural revenue centers functional in Khanewal

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin says 'no results' after talks on Ukraine

Kremlin says 'no results' after talks on Ukraine

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>