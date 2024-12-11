SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday successfully concluded the pre-conference workshops held in conjunction to the second International Islamic Capital Market Conference (IICMC) 2024.

These workshops attracted approximately 250 participants, showcasing a diverse assembly of stakeholders from across the Islamic financial sector, said a news release.

The participants represented a broad spectrum of the industry, including officials from SECP, Capital Market Infrastructure Institutions (CMIIs), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Modarabas, Asset management companies (AMCs), Takaful operators, Brokerage houses, Shariah advisors, bankers, and other distinguished professional’s integral to the financial ecosystem.

The sessions were conducted by senior officials from the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), and Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI).

These industry leaders provided valuable insights into the latest developments and challenges in the Islamic capital market, fostering a deeper understanding of the sector's growth potential.

On the sidelines of the conference, SECP leadership, including its Chairman and Commissioners, held high-level bilateral meetings with several distinguished delegations.

These included Sh. Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the AAOIFI Board of Trustees, and other AAOIFI officials; Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of the IsDBI, representatives from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria, delegates from Borsa Istanbul, and officials from the Saudi Venture Capital Investment Company, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The workshops and sideline meetings underscore SECP’s dedication to advancing Pakistan’s Islamic capital market and fostering international collaboration.

The Second International Islamic Capital Market Conference 2024 is set to provide an invaluable platform for policymakers, practitioners, and thought leaders to drive innovation and sustainable growth in the Islamic finance industry.