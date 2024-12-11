Open Menu

SECP Successfully Conducts Pre-conference Workshops Ahead Of 2nd IICMC 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:44 PM

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday successfully concluded the pre-conference workshops held in conjunction to the second International Islamic Capital Market Conference (IICMC) 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday successfully concluded the pre-conference workshops held in conjunction to the second International Islamic Capital Market Conference (IICMC) 2024.

These workshops attracted approximately 250 participants, showcasing a diverse assembly of stakeholders from across the Islamic financial sector, said a news release.

The participants represented a broad spectrum of the industry, including officials from SECP, Capital Market Infrastructure Institutions (CMIIs), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Modarabas, Asset management companies (AMCs), Takaful operators, Brokerage houses, Shariah advisors, bankers, and other distinguished professional’s integral to the financial ecosystem.

The sessions were conducted by senior officials from the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), and Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI).

These industry leaders provided valuable insights into the latest developments and challenges in the Islamic capital market, fostering a deeper understanding of the sector's growth potential.

On the sidelines of the conference, SECP leadership, including its Chairman and Commissioners, held high-level bilateral meetings with several distinguished delegations.

These included Sh. Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the AAOIFI Board of Trustees, and other AAOIFI officials; Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of the IsDBI, representatives from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria, delegates from Borsa Istanbul, and officials from the Saudi Venture Capital Investment Company, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The workshops and sideline meetings underscore SECP’s dedication to advancing Pakistan’s Islamic capital market and fostering international collaboration.

The Second International Islamic Capital Market Conference 2024 is set to provide an invaluable platform for policymakers, practitioners, and thought leaders to drive innovation and sustainable growth in the Islamic finance industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, ..

Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects

54 seconds ago
 Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, ..

Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, wedding ceremonies

9 minutes ago
 6 held for gambling on cock fight in Attock

6 held for gambling on cock fight in Attock

9 minutes ago
 National Business Education Accreditation Council ..

National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) visits UoS for accredi ..

9 minutes ago
 Tarar denies tenure extensions for judges or offic ..

Tarar denies tenure extensions for judges or officials through legislation

9 minutes ago
 Ready for unconditional, inclusive dialogue: Advis ..

Ready for unconditional, inclusive dialogue: Advisor to the Prime Minister on La ..

9 minutes ago
7 Khwarij terrorists killed, one solider embraces ..

7 Khwarij terrorists killed, one solider embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan

38 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of Commissioner S ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of Commissioner Sajjad Hyder

38 minutes ago
 UoT VC chairs meeting to strengthen institutional ..

UoT VC chairs meeting to strengthen institutional growth

38 minutes ago
 Maas Foundation to stage play "KAFAN" at Alhamra o ..

Maas Foundation to stage play "KAFAN" at Alhamra on Dec 14th & 15th

29 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for t ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for translating existing Pakistan-B ..

29 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organ ..

Lahore Chamber, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organize seminar on Islamic Banking

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business