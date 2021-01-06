UrduPoint.com
SECP Takes A Giant "LEAP" To Promote Ease Of Doing Business

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

SECP Takes a Giant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :End-to-end automation of services through use of modern technology is the top priority on Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)'s reform agenda.

Launch of electronic certificate of incorporation is another step in this direction to make the company incorporation process fully electronic and hassle free, said a press release issued here.

This development is in line with corporate registries of developed countries.

Electronic certificate has been launched from January 01, 2021 and issuance of physical certificate of incorporation has been discontinued.

New electronic certificate is equivalent to the physical certificate for all legal purposes. It includes various security features including SECP monogram, electronic seal of the registrar, QR code and a hyperlink for instant verification from SECP's record.

After this development the company incorporation process has become fully electronic. This physical contact free service has been especially fast-tracked in light of the current pandemic, and with a view of further reduce the time to incorporate a company.

In 2008, when eService was launched by the SECP for electronic submission, it was the first of its kind initiative by any public sector organization in Pakistan. The recent launch of electronic certificate is another "first" in SECP modernization journey and towards end to end digitization of all its regulatory functions.

