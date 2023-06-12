SECP team met with Special Secretary Finance GoKPK

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) team, led by Commissioner, Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi on Monday met with Special Secretary Finance, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (GoKPK), Asif Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) team, led by Commissioner, Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi on Monday met with Special Secretary Finance, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (GoKPK), Asif Rasheed.

Asif Rasheed provided an update on the recently introduced voluntary pension scheme for Government employees and highlighted that almost 30,000 employees have made contributions, amounting to Rs. 800 million, currently placed in a public account in the Bank of Khyber, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, amendments proposed in the VPS Rules, 2005, to align them with the GoKPK pension scheme, were also discussed.

Commissioner SECP informed that SECP has given its NOC for trust deeds to 3 pension Fund Managers, and subsequent to registration of trust deed and approval of offering documents, these funds will become operational.

The Special Secretary Finance extended his gratitude to SECP for its time and support in facilitating the development of KP Contributory Pension Fund, which is expected to provide a secure retirement plan for provincial Government employees.