SECP to host InsureImpact Conference Pakistan 2025

Published January 29, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) will host the InsureImpact Conference Pakistan (ICP) 2025, in Karachi on 12th February, 2025.

The broad theme underpinning the conference is “Journey to an Insured Pakistan - fostering collaboration, engagement & innovation”, said a news release.

The conference will feature a comprehensive agenda covering key strategic discussions, including a holistic overview of the insurance ecosystem, stakeholder engagement, disaster and agricultural insurance in the context of climate change, expansion of mandatory insurance, harnessing the potential of health insurance, and advancing the vision of an insured Pakistan through digitalization, particularly by developing an optimal blueprint for a digital insurance infrastructure.

ICP 2025 will advance the goals outlined in SECP’s five-year Strategic Plan – Journey to an Insured Pakistan, which was unveiled at a similar conference in December 2023. This initiative also seeks to foster collaboration among all stakeholders in the insurance sector to drive meaningful progress.

Reaffirming SECP’s commitment to the development of the insurance sector, the conference will serve as a platform to foster engagement, build consensus, and strengthen cooperation in pursuit of a dynamic, inclusive, and innovative insurance landscape by 2028.

Federal and Provincial Ministers, senior government officials, leading policymakers and experts from the financial and insurance sectors will participate.

More Stories From Business