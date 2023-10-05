Open Menu

SECP To Host International Insure-Impact Conference 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SECP to host International Insure-Impact Conference 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is set to host the International Insure-Impact Conference 2023 (IIC 2023), a two-day event in Karachi on December 13 and 14, 2023, with the theme "Journey to an Insured Pakistan".

Through the IIC 2023, the SECP aims to boost the insurance sector by promoting inclusivity, innovation, and resilience through discussions and presentations, highlighting key issues and potential prospects, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The conference will focus on raising insurance product awareness, utilizing technology for innovation, enhancing resilience through crop and disaster risk insurance, establishing reinsurance pools, and enhancing governance and risk management.

At IIC 2023, SECP will unveil a 5-year strategic plan for the insurance sector. Several research reports to enhance the country's insurance ecosystem will also be presented at the conference.

The event will feature international and local speakers discussing various insurance industry issues and opportunities in Pakistan. Leading industry experts, practitioners, and other stakeholders from within the country will contribute their expertise on various topics.

The IIC 2023 is a continuation of SECP's efforts to collaborate with industry experts and stakeholders to create a dynamic and resilient insurance landscape in Pakistan. The conference is expected to mark a significant milestone in fostering industry growth, promoting innovation, and safeguarding the nation's future.

