SECP To Introduce Concept Of Special Purpose Acquisition Company

Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:48 PM

SECP to introduce concept of special purpose acquisition company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :In light of its vision to provide viable and sustainable eco-system for capital formation, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is exploring the concept of special purpose acquisition company (SPACs).

To introduce the SPAC, the SECP has proposed amendments to the Public Offering Regulations, 2017 to solicit public comments. The draft amendments are available at https://www.secp.gov.pk/laws/draft-for-discussion/draft-rules-regulations/ SPACs, a new concept for Pakistan's capital market, is prevailing in many jurisdictions, including USA, Canada and Malaysia, said a press release issued here.

Under the SPAC structure, a company comprises of group of persons/professionals raise funds from the general public and those funds are utilized for the purpose of merger or acquisition transaction within a permitted time frame.

A SPAC's life begins with its initial formation (in the form of a company), followed by its IPO, its search for a target, a shareholder approval for merger/acquisition and finally, the close of an acquisition or else return of the SPAC's proceeds back to its investors.

Under proposed regulatory framework, SPAC shall be a company or body corporate registered with the SECP, which shall be formed by a group of persons meeting the fit and proper criteria.

Paid up-capital requirement for SPAC shall be Rs 1 million and it shall raise at least to Rs 200 million through public offering.

The Acquisition/merger has to be completed within permitted time frame of two years. At least 90% of the funds raised shall be kept in escrow account managed by a custodian. The proceeds in the escrow account may be invested in permitted investments.

Each merger or acquisition transaction shall be approved by the shareholders by way of special resolution.

Upon merger, the merged entity shall be automatically listed and in case of acquisition the SPAC shall list the acquired entity. Shareholder/(s) disapproving the merger or acquisition are entitled for refund of their money out of Escrow account as per specified procedure.

The aforementioned amendments are expected to provide a more conducive regulatory environment for capital formation in the economy through Primary market.

Pakistan USA Resolution Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Canada Company Malaysia Money May 2017 Market From Million

