UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP To Introduce Concept Of Special Purpose Acquisition Company

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:43 PM

SECP to Introduce Concept of Special Purpose Acquisition Company

In light of its vision to provide viable and sustainable eco-system for capital formation, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is exploring the concept of special purpose acquisition company (SPACs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :In light of its vision to provide viable and sustainable eco-system for capital formation, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is exploring the concept of special purpose acquisition company (SPACs).

To introduce the SPAC, the SECP has proposed amendments to the Public Offering Regulations, 2017 to solicit public comments.

The draft amendments are available at https://www.secp.gov.pk/laws/draft-for-discussion/draft-rules-regulations/ SPACs, a new concept for Pakistan's capital market, is prevailing in many jurisdictions, including USA, Canada, Malaysia etc. Under the SPAC structure, a company comprises of group of persons/professionals raise funds from the general public and those funds are utilized for the purpose of merger or acquisition transaction within a permitted time frame.

A SPAC's life begins with its initial formation (in the form of a company), followed by its IPO, its search for a target, a shareholder approval for merger/acquisition and finally, the close of an acquisition or else return of the SPAC's proceeds back to its investors.

Under proposed regulatory framework, SPAC shall be a company or body corporate registered with the SECP, which shall be formed by a group of persons meeting the fit and proper criteria. Paid up-capital requirement for SPAC shall be PRK 1 Million and it shall raise at least Rs200 million through public offering.

The Acquisition/merger has to be completed within permitted time frame of two years. At least 90% of the funds raised shall be kept in escrow account managed by a custodian. The proceeds in the escrow account may be invested in permitted investments. Each merger or acquisition transaction shall be approved by the shareholders by way of special resolution. Upon merger, the merged entity shall be automatically listed and in case of acquisition the SPAC shall list the acquired entity. Shareholder/(s) disapproving the merger or acquisition are entitled for refund of their money out of Escrow account as per specified procedure.

The aforesaid mentioned amendments are expected to provide a more conducive regulatory environment for capital formation in the economy through Primary market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Resolution Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Canada Company Malaysia Money May 2017 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

56 minutes ago

Mystery Illness in DC Raises Concerns about Direct ..

3 minutes ago

Monster cyclone makes landfall in Covid-stricken I ..

3 minutes ago

Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in western India: m ..

3 minutes ago

Hurriyat parties to organize protest demonstration ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.