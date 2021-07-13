UrduPoint.com
SECP Took Notice Of Hascol Financials During October 2019

SECP took notice of Hascol financials during October 2019

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Tuesday took notice of HASCOL's reported accounts for the period from June 30,2019 to October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Tuesday took notice of HASCOL's reported accounts for the period from June 30,2019 to October 2019.

In this regard, the SECP has diligently followed its requisite internal protocols in compliance with its mandated role and responsibility, said a press release issued here.

However, being the apex corporate regulator of the country, the SECP has to conclude its proceedings after following due process as envisaged under the law.

The SECP does not comment on its regulatory actions until they are finalized and orders are issued, at which stage they are published on its website without any exception.

However, recently some misreporting in the print media has been undertaken that is devoid of facts and has been published without seeking SECP's version.

The SECP has been and continues to remain vigilant and proactive in swiftly dealing with any regulatory violations that fall within its ambit.

The SECP greatly respects and values its ongoing relationship with the media which almost invariably reports on SECP's activities in a measured, responsible and fair manner.

However, it expects that reporting on matters currently under consideration of SECP should not be based on conjecture or incorrect hearsay.

