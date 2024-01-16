SECP, UN Women Pakistan To Host ESG Symposium
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 09:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Securities and Exchange of Pakistan (SECP), in partnership with UN Women Pakistan, is all set to host a symposium on "Driving Progress on Sustainability and Climate Change Considerations." The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, will be the chief guest of the symposium, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Leadership and experts from capital market institutions including Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Pakistan Business Council, Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance, Mutual Fund Association of Pakistan, Asian Development Bank, International Finance Corporation, InfraZamin, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, CFA-Pakistan, ACCA-Pakistan, corporate leaders, and academia will be participating in the event, scheduled for January 23, 2024, in Karachi.
The symposium will focus on policy discussions on ESG-based investing and climate change, and facilitate consultations on draft ESG disclosure guidelines. In addition, experts will discuss ESG action plans in an open forum and share their feedback on the 'ESG Sustain website, the premier resource for sustainability knowledge.
The SECP is committed to promoting sustainable and responsible business practices in Pakistan. By improving the ESG ecosystem, the SECP aims to improve transparency and promote sustainable business practices in capital markets.
