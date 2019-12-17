UrduPoint.com
SECP, Universities Sign MoUs To Promote Financial Literacy Among Youth

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:02 PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Tuesday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with five leading universities to promote financial literacy among youths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Tuesday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with five leading universities to promote financial literacy among youths.

On behalf of the SECP, Commissioner Investor Education Department Shaukat Hussain inked the MoUs, while universities were represented by their respective vice chancellors, registrars and directors, a press release said.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized universities included University of Balochistan, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, University of Wah, Forman Christian University Lahore and University of Malakand.

Including these five MoUs, the SECP's total number of active MoUs with various institutions under its investor education programme 'Jamapunji' reached 51, giving it leverage of an ever increasing network of partners for spreading investor awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Hussain emphasized on the importance of collaborative efforts between the regulator and the educational sector to enable a more aware and responsible financial ecosystem in Pakistan.

He mentioned that the SECP's efforts leading to 28 places jump in the World Bank's ease of doing business index, making Pakistan among the top 10 countries with the most improved business climate.

He lauded each of these universities for their established Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORICs), which encourage and facilitate aspiring student entrepreneurs.

The commissioner apprised participants of the SECP's dedicated Startup Portal and ongoing collaboration with various National Incubation Centers across Pakistan. He informed participants that the SECP is member of the HEC's National Curriculum Revision Committees (NCRC) and providing due input in improving 'Economics' and 'Business Administration' tertiary level curricula.

He was of the view that a curricula with components of capital markets, insurance sector and basics of financial literacy would help in producing astute entrepreneurs.

The representatives appreciated the SECP's efforts for cultivating financial literacy.Under the MoU, the SECP will be holding regular seminars at universities on a continuing basis to impart knowledge to students on the basics of savings, financial planning, investing and capital markets.

Visiting university delegates committed to extending their full support through their vast network of colleges and campuses, radio channels, faculty resources, infrastructure and premises, information exchange to make meaningful impact hand in hand with the SECP.

