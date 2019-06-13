SECP, U.S. Department of Justice hold workshop on securities' fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in collaboration with US Department of Justice organized a workshop on securities and commodities fraud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in collaboration with US Department of Justice organized a workshop on securities and commodities fraud.

Brian R. Harvey, the presenter, a Federal career prosecutor with the US Department of Justice and has a career spanning over 20 years briefed about investigating white collar and complex financial crimes including securities and commodities fraud.

The session extensively covered various types of fraud such as insider trading, Ponzi schemes, and market manipulation along with case studies on the major frauds in the history of financial markets.

The audience comprised of prosecutors, investigators working with the SECP.

There was a detailed exchange of views on the developments in the Pakistani market and on combating frauds.

The SECP Chairman, Farrukh Sabzwari, said that the SECP attaches great importance to the capacity building of its officers to combat financial crimes in Pakistan and to ensure transparency in capital market.

He lauded the cooperation extended by the U.S. Department of Justice in providing assistance for this training and hoped that mutual cooperation in this regard will continue in future.