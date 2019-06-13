UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP, U.S. Department Of Justice Hold Workshop On Securities' Fraud

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:26 PM

SECP, U.S. Department of Justice hold workshop on securities' fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in collaboration with US Department of Justice organized a workshop on securities and commodities fraud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in collaboration with US Department of Justice organized a workshop on securities and commodities fraud.

Brian R. Harvey, the presenter, a Federal career prosecutor with the US Department of Justice and has a career spanning over 20 years briefed about investigating white collar and complex financial crimes including securities and commodities fraud.

The session extensively covered various types of fraud such as insider trading, Ponzi schemes, and market manipulation along with case studies on the major frauds in the history of financial markets.

The audience comprised of prosecutors, investigators working with the SECP.

There was a detailed exchange of views on the developments in the Pakistani market and on combating frauds.

The SECP Chairman, Farrukh Sabzwari, said that the SECP attaches great importance to the capacity building of its officers to combat financial crimes in Pakistan and to ensure transparency in capital market.

He lauded the cooperation extended by the U.S. Department of Justice in providing assistance for this training and hoped that mutual cooperation in this regard will continue in future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Market

Recent Stories

Beijing Protests EU's Statements on Hong Kong Extr ..

13 seconds ago

EU Energy Chief Says New Trilateral Talks on Russi ..

15 seconds ago

Pakistan Hockey Federation inquiry committee meets ..

16 seconds ago

Elysee Palace Confirms Zelenskyy's Visit to France ..

20 seconds ago

International Association of Tanker Owners Says No ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects Mukhtaran Mai's review appea ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.