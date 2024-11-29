Open Menu

SECP Warns About Another Fraudulent Trading Platform "IGIL Securities"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 11:30 AM

SECP warns about another fraudulent trading platform "IGIL Securities"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has identified another illegal trading platform operating under the name "IGIL Securities".

The platform is being promoted through social media and WhatsApp Groups falsely claiming to be a legitimate company and promising substantial returns on trading in the pakistan stock exchange (psx) and international stock markets, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The general public is informed that "IGIL Securities" is neither registered nor licensed by SECP to operate any platform for trading shares on the Pakistan Stock Exchange or international stock exchanges.

