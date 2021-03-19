UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Warns From Unlawful Investment Scheme Of 'La Ville De Paris'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

SECP warns from unlawful investment scheme of 'La Ville De Paris'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Security and Exchange Company of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday warned the general public about the unlawful investment scheme of 'La Ville De Paris Recently, it has been noticed form print and electronic media that a company namely "La Ville De Paris Housing Scheme Limited" a sister concern of "Master Tiles and Ceramics Industries Limited" is inviting public to purchase certificate namely 'Le Paris Registration Certificate' to become entitled for investment in residential and commercial property schemes to be launched by the company in future, said a press release issued by SECP here.

To protect the general public from unlawful/illegal activities being carried out by various companies, the SECP, frequently issues public warnings advising the general public to refrain from investing in any fraudulent investment scheme.

While the SECP is reviewing activities being carried out by the above-mentioned company, it is deemed appropriate to alert the public against possible misuse of the registration status of the company to mislead them.

The general public, in their best interest, is advised to refrain from investing their hard-earned money in any unauthorized scheme.

While company is offering a minimum guaranteed return per certificate and eligibility for lucrative cash prizes through a lucky draw.  The general public is hereby informed that investment opportunity, whereby any future return/benefit, determined by chance or lottery or like manner, is assured or promised in return for a deposit or contribution is an unlawful activity and is a ground for winding up of such a company in terms of section 301 of the Companies Act, 2017. Moreover, inviting money from general public to offer any return is a restricted business activity and can only be offered by specialized companies duly authorized by the SECP or the SBP.

The aforementioned company has explicitly declared in its Memorandum of Association, that it shall not engage in any lottery business or any restricted or unlawful business.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Company Alert Paris Money 2017 Media From Best Housing

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

41 minutes ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

56 minutes ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

58 minutes ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

55 minutes ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

55 minutes ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.