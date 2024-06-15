SECP Warns Public About Fraudulent Car Financing Scheme By Etihad Auto Solutions
Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has taken cognizance of an unincorporated entity by the name of Etihad Auto Solutions for offering car financing schemes against an advance or down payment of 25% at extremely low markup rates.
The sponsors of Etihad Auto Solutions have also registered another company under the Companies Act, 2017 with a similar name Etihad Auto Solutions (Private) Limited in order to deceive the public, said a new release.
This fraudulent scheme is being promoted through https://etihadautosolutions.com/. It is falsely claimed that Etihad Auto Solutions (Private) Limited is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with SECP.
SECP hereby warns the public not to deal with M/s Etihad Auto Solutions (Private) Limited and/or Etihad Auto Solutions in any form or arrangement, as these entities are neither licensed by the SECP as NBFCs nor are they allowed to offer car financing services.
The SECP has already initiated action against M/s Etihad Auto Solutions (Private) Limited and Etihad Auto Solutions, which includes closing down their operations and referring the matter to relevant law enforcement agencies.
The general public is once again informed that the “Certificate of Incorporation” of a company merely confirms its registration with SECP and does not allow the company to raise deposits or launch investment schemes.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
More Stories From Business
-
Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to open soon: FDA DG56 minutes ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.200 to Rs.241,300 per tola2 hours ago
-
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-253 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 20249 hours ago
-
Petrol prices slashed by Rs 10.20 per liter18 hours ago
-
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity19 hours ago
-
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre19 hours ago
-
Sindh govt proposes 2% increase in Sindh Sales Tax on services19 hours ago
-
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters19 hours ago
-
Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Service in budget for FY 2024-2520 hours ago
-
22 to 30 percent increase in salaries of govt employees proposed21 hours ago