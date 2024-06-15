Open Menu

SECP Warns Public About Fraudulent Car Financing Scheme By Etihad Auto Solutions

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SECP warns public about fraudulent car financing scheme by Etihad Auto Solutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has taken cognizance of an unincorporated entity by the name of Etihad Auto Solutions for offering car financing schemes against an advance or down payment of 25% at extremely low markup rates.

The sponsors of Etihad Auto Solutions have also registered another company under the Companies Act, 2017 with a similar name Etihad Auto Solutions (Private) Limited in order to deceive the public, said a new release.

This fraudulent scheme is being promoted through https://etihadautosolutions.com/. It is falsely claimed that Etihad Auto Solutions (Private) Limited is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) registered with SECP.

SECP hereby warns the public not to deal with M/s Etihad Auto Solutions (Private) Limited and/or Etihad Auto Solutions in any form or arrangement, as these entities are neither licensed by the SECP as NBFCs nor are they allowed to offer car financing services.

The SECP has already initiated action against M/s Etihad Auto Solutions (Private) Limited and Etihad Auto Solutions, which includes closing down their operations and referring the matter to relevant law enforcement agencies.

The general public is once again informed that the “Certificate of Incorporation” of a company merely confirms its registration with SECP and does not allow the company to raise deposits or launch investment schemes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Company Car 2017

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

34 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

55 minutes ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

1 hour ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

3 hours ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

6 hours ago
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

18 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

18 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business