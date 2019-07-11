UrduPoint.com
SECP Warns Public About Illegal Activities Of Galaxy Typing Jobs

Thu 11th July 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday warned the general public to be careful and not to be misled by any schemes, investment plans and programmes being offered by the M/s Galaxy Typing Jobs (SMC-Private) Limited through electronic or print media, website, emails, and mobile text messages.

A press release issued by the commission said that it has noticed that M/s Galaxy Typing Jobs (SMC-Private) Limited was involved in illegal business activities of taking unauthorized deposits from the public by launching different investment programmes through its website (https://investment.galaxytypingjobs.com/) and offering incentives and hefty profits.

The company was fraudulently claiming through its website that it has been approved by the SECP.

The SECP would like to clarify that mere registration of a company with the SECP does not mean that the companies involved in such activities are doing legitimate business or allowed to collect deposits.

The SECP has already clarified through public warning and number of press releases that no such approval was granted to the company for taking deposits from the public or any activity akin to the same.

All such schemes raising unauthorized deposits from the public are unlawful in Pakistan and the SECP has initiated legal action against the company.

