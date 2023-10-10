Open Menu

SECP Warns Public Against Illegal Investment Scheme

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 03:10 PM

SECP warns public against illegal investment scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a warning advising the general public against investing in fraudulent investment schemes of Meilleuretech Services, a sole proprietorship concern.

The SECP has noticed that the entity, owned by Zeeshan Munir, is prima facie accepting deposits from the public illegally by offering various illegal “advertisement watching packages” and promising unrealistic daily and weekly returns, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

It is clarified that the said entity does not hold any license to collect deposits from the public.

SECP has also received multiple complaints that the individuals, after depositing funds with Meilleuretech Services, did not receive any packages but were asked to arrange for more individuals to buy packages or deposit further funds to get their earnings.

The SECP has initiated legal proceedings against Zeeshan Munir and his entities, which include deregistering/ winding up Meilleuretech Services (SMC-Private) Limited, disqualifying Zeeshan Munir from becoming chief executive and director of any company, and imposing penalties.

The SECP is also referring the matter to relevant investigation authorities. The name of Meilleuretech Services (SMC-Private) Limited has been added to the “List of Companies engaged in Unauthorized Activities” available on SECP’s website.

Therefore, SECP hereby warns the public not to deposit/invest funds with M/s Meilleuretech Services, Meilleuretech Services (SMC Private) Limited, and Zeeshan Munir in any form or arrangement, as they are not allowed to accept deposits/ investments from anyone.

