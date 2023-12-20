Open Menu

SECP Warns Public Against Illegal Investment Schemes Of Prime Zone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 06:11 PM

SECP warns public against illegal investment schemes of Prime Zone

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Wednesday said that M/s Prime Zone and its owner,Imran Butt, were involved in offering illegal deposit and investment schemes to the public by promising unrealistic monthly returns in the name of LPG trading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Wednesday said that M/s Prime Zone and its owner,Imran Butt, were involved in offering illegal deposit and investment schemes to the public by promising unrealistic monthly returns in the name of LPG trading.

The entity was operating social media pages with the title "Prime Zone Ltd.

” and giving a false impression of being a registered company, said a press release issued here.

The public is hereby informed that no company with the name and style of ‘Prime Zone Ltd’ had been registered with the SECP.

It said: "Prime Zone is neither a registered entity nor is it allowed to accept deposits or investments from the public."

The public is hereby WARNED NOT TO DEPOSIT/ INVEST FUNDS with Prime Zone and its owner Imran Butt in whatsoever form and whatsoever arrangement. SECP has initiated legal proceedings against the involved persons.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Social Media Company Imran Butt From

Recent Stories

PSX stayed bearish, loses 385 more points

PSX stayed bearish, loses 385 more points

6 minutes ago
 Noted poet Husnain Asghar Tabassum passes away

Noted poet Husnain Asghar Tabassum passes away

32 seconds ago
 CPO promises foolproof security for Christmas cele ..

CPO promises foolproof security for Christmas celebrations

24 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 11 paisas against Dollar in 7th consec ..

Rupee gains 11 paisas against Dollar in 7th consecutive interbank trading sessio ..

24 minutes ago
 Indonesian University delegation visits AIOU

Indonesian University delegation visits AIOU

24 minutes ago
 Dengue in Punjab: 24 new cases reported on Wednesd ..

Dengue in Punjab: 24 new cases reported on Wednesday

24 minutes ago
Hospital doctors in England start longest strike y ..

Hospital doctors in England start longest strike yet over pay

24 minutes ago
 CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security s ..

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security situation

45 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

45 minutes ago
 Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 mill ..

Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 million

43 minutes ago
 Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

43 minutes ago
 Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers f ..

Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers from NA-15 Masehra

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business