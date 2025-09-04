Open Menu

SECP Warns Public Against Illegal Investment Schemes Offered By 4D Group Of Companies

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

SECP warns public against illegal investment schemes offered by 4D Group of Companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts the general public regarding an illegal investment and deposit-taking scheme that is being aggressively promoted on various social media platforms by the 4D Group of Companies and its owner, Mr. Muhammad Asif.

The scheme promises monthly returns of 8% to 12%, said a press release issued by the Commission here Thursday, adding that that the SECP hereby informs the general public that 4D Group of Companies is neither incorporated nor registered with the SECP under the Companies Act, 2017.

Furthermore, it is not authorized to raise deposits from the public or offer any investment schemes. The investment and deposit-taking activities of the 4D Group of Companies are illegal and pose a significant risk of financial loss to the public, it added.

The SECP strongly advises the public not to invest or deposit funds with the 4D Group of Companies or any similar unregistered platform, regardless of its form or arrangement.

The matter has been referred to the relevant investigative authorities for further action against those involved in these illegal activities.

The public is also reminded that a company’s “Certificate of Incorporation” only confirms its registration with the SECP; it does not authorize the company to raise deposits or launch investment schemes. The SECP urges the public to remain vigilant and to verify the legitimacy of any investment opportunity through the SECP’s official channels.

Protecting the public and curbing unauthorized investment schemes remain top priorities for the SECP, which maintains ongoing monitoring and takes appropriate action when such activities are detected.

Members of the public can report suspected fraudulent investment schemes through the SECP’s dedicated Complaint Management System.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

24 minutes ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

46 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

1 hour ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

3 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

6 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

8 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business