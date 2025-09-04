SECP Warns Public Against Illegal Investment Schemes Offered By 4D Group Of Companies
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts the general public regarding an illegal investment and deposit-taking scheme that is being aggressively promoted on various social media platforms by the 4D Group of Companies and its owner, Mr. Muhammad Asif.
The scheme promises monthly returns of 8% to 12%, said a press release issued by the Commission here Thursday, adding that that the SECP hereby informs the general public that 4D Group of Companies is neither incorporated nor registered with the SECP under the Companies Act, 2017.
Furthermore, it is not authorized to raise deposits from the public or offer any investment schemes. The investment and deposit-taking activities of the 4D Group of Companies are illegal and pose a significant risk of financial loss to the public, it added.
The SECP strongly advises the public not to invest or deposit funds with the 4D Group of Companies or any similar unregistered platform, regardless of its form or arrangement.
The matter has been referred to the relevant investigative authorities for further action against those involved in these illegal activities.
The public is also reminded that a company’s “Certificate of Incorporation” only confirms its registration with the SECP; it does not authorize the company to raise deposits or launch investment schemes. The SECP urges the public to remain vigilant and to verify the legitimacy of any investment opportunity through the SECP’s official channels.
Protecting the public and curbing unauthorized investment schemes remain top priorities for the SECP, which maintains ongoing monitoring and takes appropriate action when such activities are detected.
Members of the public can report suspected fraudulent investment schemes through the SECP’s dedicated Complaint Management System.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Business
-
Murree Police arrest 'Kodo Gang' members, recover stolen property6 minutes ago
-
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
SECP warns public against illegal investment schemes offered by 4D Group of Companies7 minutes ago
-
FDA provides relief to 1798 applicants at its One-Window Counter16 minutes ago
-
ICCI and NAVTTC join hands to equip youth with market-relevant skills27 minutes ago
-
FESCO repairs 606 transformers in August27 minutes ago
-
Global SME Summit-2025 draws positive vibes for Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Digital collaboration with China to transform Pakistan into regional tech hub: PCJCCI2 hours ago
-
Punjab dominates national livestock sector by housing 104 mln animals3 hours ago
-
Gold, silver rates remain unchanged Gold, silver rates remain unchanged4 hours ago
-
Agricultural sector receives boost through enhanced credit, input support4 hours ago
-
Industrial growth key to national prosperity: FIEDMC Chairman7 hours ago