SECP warns public Alagainst investing in fraudulent investment schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has warned the public against investing in fraudulent schemes with unrealistic incentives and promises of profits.

In a press statement on Saturday, the SECP clarified that company registration does not authorize soliciting deposits or offering investment schemes.

It has been observed that a company, namely " M/s Anees Ahmed Enterprises (SMC-Private) Limited and AA Enterprises & Investments," is offering various fraudulent deposit /investment schemes to the public by promising them unrealistic monthly returns through social media and digital pages including Website (https://aaenterprisesandinvestments.com/); WhatsApp Group @ (0300-2222241);, Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092667745743&mibextid=ZbWKwL; and Twitter(https://twitter.

com/AAEnterpri77079?t=Tv_z0ec9SPYrV9utf1chdQ&s=09).

The said company is using its registration status with SECP to win public confidence. The general public is once again informed that the "Certificate of Incorporation" of a company merely confirms its registration with SECP and does not allow the company to raise deposits or launch investment schemes.

The SECP hereby WARNS THE PUBLIC NOT TO deposit or invest funds with M/s Anees Ahmed Enterprises (SMC-Private) Limited, AA Enterprises & Investments, and AA Enterprises under any arrangement, as these entities are not allowed to accept deposits/ investments from anyone.

The SECP has initiated proceedings against� Anees Ahmed and his entities, which include closing down their operations, disqualifying Mr. Anees Ahmed, imposing penalties, and referring the matter to relevant investigation authorities.