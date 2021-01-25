UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP's E-Services Integrated With Pakistan MNP Database

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

SECP's e-Services integrated with Pakistan MNP Database

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :To further improve the security of electronic filings and company registration process, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Monday integrated its e-Services with Pakistan mobile Number Portability (MNP) Database (Guarantee) Limited to verify cell number of applicants against their CNICs.

The verification of cell phone number of directors and sponsors of a company will also eliminate the chances of misuse of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) or cell number of any individual for fraudulent purposes, said a press release issued hereVerification of CNICs with NADRA databases is already in practice.

The whole verification process is fully electronic and instant. It is an important development in the context of challenges posed by AML and CFT also.

The SECP has provided the facility of online submissions of returns since 2008. Since then it has been continuously working on improvement of its online portal "eServices" in order to ensure secure and efficient service delivery to the entrepreneurs and the corporate sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Mobile Company

Recent Stories

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

11 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

41 minutes ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.