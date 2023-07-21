Open Menu

SECP�takes Actuarial Advisor On Board For Insurance Division

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday announced the appointment of Falak Sher Soomro as Advisor to the Commission on Insurance for strengthening its insurance sector regulatory responsibilities.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in line with its focus on strengthening its insurance sector regulatory responsibilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Falak Sher Soomro as Advisor to the Commission on Insurance. Soomro is an Associate of the Institute of Actuaries, UK, said a press release issued here.

He is a risk and insurance professional with over 15 years of experience in General & Medical insurance across KSA, the UAE, Oman, Lebanon, Pakistan, and Malta (EU).

He will be based in Karachi and will assist the Commission on its key reforms agenda related to the insurance sector.

Soomro will bring his valuable expertise in Reserving, Motor Medical & Group Life Pricing and Underwriting, Solvency Capital Modelling and Financial Reporting, Reinsurance Optimization, Investments Strategies and Risk Management.

His experience includes advising insurance/takaful and reinsurers on regulatory and non-regulatory assignments. He has also conducted technical reviews for regulatory and financial reporting purposes.

He has done BSc (Hons) in Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, UK.�SECP�is looking forward to the addition of Soomro to its ranks of Insurance professionals.

