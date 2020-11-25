UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secret Brief Says UK May Face Several Concurrent Crises Amid End Of Brexit Transition

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:39 PM

Secret Brief Says UK May Face Several Concurrent Crises Amid End of Brexit Transition

The United Kingdom is likely to face several high-level risks, including a bad flu season, sustained strikes and natural disasters, as the Brexit transition period comes to a close, according to a leaked confidential government report, seen by The Guardian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The United Kingdom is likely to face several high-level risks, including a bad flu season, sustained strikes and natural disasters, as the Brexit transition period comes to a close, according to a leaked confidential government report, seen by The Guardian.

The document, said to date back to September, outlines 20 areas of potential risk ranging from healthcare to policing.

"Winter 2020 could see a combination of severe flooding, pandemic influenza, a novel emerging infectious disease and coordinated industrial action, against a backdrop of the end of the [Brexit] transition period," according to the brief.

The document also warns about possible disruptions of food supply chains, an economic crisis as well as public disorder. These factors will be further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will continue taking its toll on the country, especially in the area of health care.

"The pandemic has and will continue to limit the capacity of the health and care sector to prepare for and respond to the end of the transition period," the document warns, noting that a "sustained level of system disruption" was to be expected until April.

The UK officially left the EU on January 31, 2020, and is currently going through a transition period lasting until December 31, 2020. London and Brussels have been trying to negotiate further arrangements, tackling several sensitive topics. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made it clear that he intends to negotiate strictly within the set timeframe, even if it means leaving the EU without an agreement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels London United Kingdom Brexit January April September December Influenza 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Six drug peddlers held with narcotics

2 minutes ago

Three persons killed in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan orders full support for ..

2 minutes ago

Fine imposed to 171 profiteers in a day across div ..

2 minutes ago

NUST holds Roundtable/Webinar on “Pakistan's Tou ..

34 minutes ago

Greg Barclay becomes new independent ICC Chairman

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.