Secretary commerce emphases for FTA with Australia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary Commerce , Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera on Friday emphasized on the need of positive consideration from Australian side regarding Pakistan 's request for preferential treatment through Preferential or Free Trade agreement (FTA) between both of the countries.

Pakistan wanted to start initial level talks through PTA/FTA or change of country status in Australian System of Tariff Preferences to get more advantageous position in Australian market, Sukhera said.

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw called on the Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera in Ministry of Commerce,said a press release issued by Ministry of commerce.

The Secretary Commerce highlighted that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Australia has not achieved its potential and has remained stagnant over the years mainly due tariff differential that Pakistan's exports have to face in Australian market as compared to its competitors.

The Secretary Commerce urged upon the collaboration between Pakistan and Australia particularly in the fields of dairy and cattle farming, services sector and also highlighted investment opportunities sprouting as a result of conclusion of China Pakistan Free trade Agreement (CPFTA) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The High Commissioner also agreed with the cooperation between the two countries through joint ventures and transfer of technology and informed about different projects being undertaken by Australian side for capacity building purposes.

Both sides discussed the issues pertaining to upcoming meeting of Pak-Australia Joint Trade Committee.