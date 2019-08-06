UrduPoint.com
Secretary Commerce Underscore For Early Operationalization Of CPFTA-II

Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:32 PM

Secretary commerce underscore for early operationalization of CPFTA-II

Secretary, Ministry of Commerce Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera on Tuesday underscored that the early operationalization of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) phase II, was essential for the mutual benefit and productive outcomes for the both countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary, Ministry of Commerce Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera on Tuesday underscored that the early operationalization of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) phase II, was essential for the mutual benefit and productive outcomes for the both countries.

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan,Yao Jing called on the Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera in Ministry of Commerce, said a press release issued by Ministry of commerce here.

Secretary also urged the Chinese side for expediting the implementation process CPFTA.

The Secretary Commerce also highlighted the importance of regional integration and suggested that both sides should work closely for effective implementation of the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA) by removing the bottle-necks and disseminating the information among the business community.

The Chinese Ambassador assured full-cooperation from the Chinese side regarding expediting the implementation process of the phase-II of the China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA).

Secretary Commerce extended his gratitude to the Ambassador for rolling-out a special technical assistance program for the young civil servants of the Commerce and Trade group.

"The special technical assistance program will help in capacity building of the officers to discharge their responsibilities as economic and trade officers in befitting manner" he added.

