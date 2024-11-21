Open Menu

Secretary Energy KP Assures Redressal Of Employees’ Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Secretary Energy KP assures redressal of employees’ issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ahmad assured on Thursday that the issue of the contractual employees of Shishi Power House would be presented in the Policy board meeting of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

He gave this assurance during an e-open court held in light of the KP Government policy of bringing transparency in the administrative institutional affairs and prompt resolution of public grievances.

All the officers of the department including Special Secretary Irfan Wazir, Additional Secretaries Shah Fahad and Abdul Huseeb, heads of subsidiary organizations PEDO, KPOGCL, Electric Inspectorate and KP Transmission and Grid Company were also present on the occasion.

During the open court, the issue of the 38 contract employees of Shishi Power House was taken up with the Secretary Energy and Power. The employees have served for 18 to 20 years, but they are yet to be regularized.

Similarly, some employees of KPOGCL also complained about their employment problems and verification of educational data, the Secretary Energy asked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization to prepare a plan of action and submit a report in order to resolve the employees’ problems.

Moreover, a person from Swabi district proposed to establish a local office of the Electric Inspectorate in Swabi for immediate solution to the problems of overbilling in electricity bills.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Energy Nisar Ahmed said that the organizing of e-open courts for immediate solution to public problems in the public sector institutions is a good initiative of the present provincial government, saying it will bridge the distance between institutions and the people.

Furthermore, he urged all the officers of the department to follow the instructions of the government seriously such as Awam ka Ikhtiar, task management system, file tracking system, Pakistan Citizen Portal and speedy disposal of court cases.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Company Swabi All From Government Court Employment

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

13 minutes ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

19 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

34 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

49 minutes ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

1 hour ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

3 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

3 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business