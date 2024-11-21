Secretary Energy KP assures redressal of employees’ issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ahmad assured on Thursday that the issue of the contractual employees of Shishi Power House would be presented in the Policy board meeting of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

He gave this assurance during an e-open court held in light of the KP Government policy of bringing transparency in the administrative institutional affairs and prompt resolution of public grievances.

All the officers of the department including Special Secretary Irfan Wazir, Additional Secretaries Shah Fahad and Abdul Huseeb, heads of subsidiary organizations PEDO, KPOGCL, Electric Inspectorate and KP Transmission and Grid Company were also present on the occasion.

During the open court, the issue of the 38 contract employees of Shishi Power House was taken up with the Secretary Energy and Power. The employees have served for 18 to 20 years, but they are yet to be regularized.

Similarly, some employees of KPOGCL also complained about their employment problems and verification of educational data, the Secretary Energy asked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization to prepare a plan of action and submit a report in order to resolve the employees’ problems.

Moreover, a person from Swabi district proposed to establish a local office of the Electric Inspectorate in Swabi for immediate solution to the problems of overbilling in electricity bills.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Energy Nisar Ahmed said that the organizing of e-open courts for immediate solution to public problems in the public sector institutions is a good initiative of the present provincial government, saying it will bridge the distance between institutions and the people.

Furthermore, he urged all the officers of the department to follow the instructions of the government seriously such as Awam ka Ikhtiar, task management system, file tracking system, Pakistan Citizen Portal and speedy disposal of court cases.